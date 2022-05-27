Joshua Horowitz Buys 2,000 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at $122,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Joshua Horowitz purchased 1,114 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,742.30.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Limbach by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

