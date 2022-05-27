John Wood Group (LON:WG) Given New GBX 306 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 306 ($3.85) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.15) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.12).
WG stock opened at GBX 251.70 ($3.17) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -14.85. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.20.
About John Wood Group (Get Rating)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
