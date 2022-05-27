John Ritota Sells 8,800 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) Director John Ritota sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
