John Ritota Sells 8,800 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) Director John Ritota sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth $150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

