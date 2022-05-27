Jefferies Financial Group Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $105.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VMware’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.52.

NYSE VMW opened at $124.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $116.75.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

