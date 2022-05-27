Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€29.80” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.70) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €24.83 ($26.41) on Tuesday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.88.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

