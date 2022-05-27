Jefferies Financial Group Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $245.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 511.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

