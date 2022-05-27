Jefferies Financial Group Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $245.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.78.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 511.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.