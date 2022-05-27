Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $43.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PAR Technology by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

