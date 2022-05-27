Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $43.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.
Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $74.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PAR Technology by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.
PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.