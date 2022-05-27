Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $75.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.