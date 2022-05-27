Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $35.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LAW has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

LAW opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $356,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $94,266,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

