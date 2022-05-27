Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.