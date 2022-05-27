Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 183,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.90. 534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,119. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

