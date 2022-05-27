Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after buying an additional 212,239 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $11,173,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 184,559 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 772,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $39.84. 3,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

