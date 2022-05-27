Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.47. 2,026,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.64 and a 200 day moving average of $412.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

