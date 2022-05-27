Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Camtek stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 2,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,040. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

