Jag Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,432,550. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Paylocity stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.57. 1,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.66. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.97 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

