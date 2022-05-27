Jag Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 282.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 39.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

