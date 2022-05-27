Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,372,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,125,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,845 shares of company stock worth $39,601,992. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

