Jag Capital Management LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,639 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.13 on Thursday, hitting $349.89. 2,814,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

