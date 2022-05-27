Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. 76,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,221. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

