Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 252,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,518. The firm has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

