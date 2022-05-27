Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Twitter by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,128,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 405,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 246,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 181,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,666,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

