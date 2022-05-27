Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.07. 9,172,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

