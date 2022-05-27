Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,106. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

