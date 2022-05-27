Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 341,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $25,457,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 2.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

KKR traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,952. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

