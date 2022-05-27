Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 130,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 507,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.30. 561,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,531,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

