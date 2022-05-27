Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Jack in the Box updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-$6.10 EPS.

Shares of JACK opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JACK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

