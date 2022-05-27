Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2,547.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,651 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

