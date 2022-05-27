Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 656.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS IZOZF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 47,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Izotropic has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Izotropic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

