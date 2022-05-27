IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.90. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 285,931 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.86.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 190,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 397,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

