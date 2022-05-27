IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 324.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.08).

IWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IWG to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

IWG traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 246.75 ($3.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,657,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.60 ($4.83). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.71. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.27.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £129,000 ($162,325.41).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

