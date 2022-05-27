Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 4,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 31,575 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $23.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.