iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 247.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $56.18.
