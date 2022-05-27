iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,347,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. 292,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,630. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.89 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

