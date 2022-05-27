iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,941. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99.

