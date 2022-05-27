iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476,837 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 22.9% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $235,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,108,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,028,000 after buying an additional 143,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,976,000 after buying an additional 64,732 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,484,000 after buying an additional 231,978 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 96,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.79 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

