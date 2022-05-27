iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,554 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.96. 548,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

