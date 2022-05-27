iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.61 and last traded at $75.41. 55,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 31,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

