iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 4,507,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,060,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.