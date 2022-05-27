iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 4,507,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,060,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.