iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,377,000 after acquiring an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,775,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after buying an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

