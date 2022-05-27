iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading 1.2% Higher

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 19,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 359,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period.

