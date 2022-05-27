iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Position Trimmed by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 512,223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,543,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,790,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,529,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 485,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,133,688. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

