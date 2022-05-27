iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,792 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.