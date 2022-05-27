iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. 667,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

