iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,784,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,243,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

