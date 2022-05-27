iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 250.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $344,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

