iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 88,680 shares.The stock last traded at $63.79 and had previously closed at $63.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

