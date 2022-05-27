iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.94% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $202,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 348,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.48. 56,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

