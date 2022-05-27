iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,754,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,064,000 after buying an additional 1,745,323 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. 192,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

