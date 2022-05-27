IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.46% of IQVIA worth $1,324,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 74,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IQVIA by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,953,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.48. 57,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

