IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $209.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.62. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.